NASH-FM Flyaway Fridays

Posted on

Winter’s back and NASH-FM 94-1 is turning winter chills into sunny thrills with NASH-FM Flyaway Fridays with VISIT FLORIDA. Win your winter escape for a family of four with round-trip air and ground transportation to Orlando, with 3 nights’ accommodations at Hilton Orlando including one-day cabana use, two spa treatments, plus four tickets to the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando + SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium!

Listen every hour, every Friday from 10am to 5pm for the sound of flight 941 to Orlando.  When you hear it, be caller 9 to 749 – 9410 and qualify for a chance to win that day’s trip and fly your family to Florida. Fast forward to summer with Cincinnati’s Hit Country, NASH-FM 94-1.

Capital Hilton_stacked_color_print

Discover adventure, warm smiles and plenty of Florida sunshine at Hilton Orlando, where everything you want to do is right outside your door. The entire family will love this AAA Four Diamond Award® winning hotel, offering an attractive central location close to International Drive’s shopping & dining, plus all of Orlando’s world-class theme parks: SeaWorld®, Universal Orlando® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

At Hilton Orlando, you’ll be amazed by the sparkling temperature-controlled swimming pools, lazy river, waterslide, and poolside service right in our backyard. When you check into your room, you check out of reality. Every room and suite is tastefully designed with style and luxury. All rooms are non-smoking and furnished to provide restful sleep with thoughtful amenities for comfort and convenience. You can maintain your physique in the 24-hour fitness center, get pampered in the salon, and relieve a little stress in our full-service spa. You can treat yourself to an array of delicious dining options in our signature restaurants. Choose from seven options ranging from fine dining to casual grab-and-go at The Marketplace that proudly serves Starbucks®; there’s a flavor for every craving.

 

orlando-eye

backhotellazyrivernight
cabana
cabana-spa-treatment
familypool

hiltonorlando_signaturephoto
hotel-exterior-daytime
king
lazy-river

lazyriver
recreation-area-day
eye_nightscapes_1
coke_bottles_eye_2

coke_eye_announce_300_8
coke_eye_announce_300_60
eye_media_6
eye_media_9


Local Weather

Just Played on Nash 94.1

Headlines

Concert Calendar